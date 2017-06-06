CPD: 10-year-old boy abducted by man in white van

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department confirms an urgent search is on for a 10-year-old boy who was abducted Monday night.

A press release says the child was seen being pulled into a white van on Ventura Drive near the intersection with Ballanca Street at about 8:00 p.m.

Police say two 12-year-old boys were witnesses to the abduction. They tell police the suspect is a black male in his late 30s or early 40s and driving a white utility van similar to the picture above provided by police.

The witnesses say the van has a Georgia tag with a “K” as one of the letters on the plate. There was a blue or red ladder on top and a ladder on the left back door. Each of the two rear doors had a rectangular shaped window. The windshield, two front door windows, and the two rear windows were described as having “limo tint.”

The missing child is a white male with black hair, wearing an orange t-shirt and jeans. He was last seen riding a green bicycle, but police were not able to find a bicycle at the scene.

If you have any information about this incident please call the Columbus Police Department 911 Center. You can also reach Special Victims Unit detectives at 706-653-3400 or at 706-653-3449.