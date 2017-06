COLUMBUS, Ga.–

News 3 was tipped off at 3:45 a.m. for reports of a house fire on the 200 block of 21st Ave.

Once crews arrived to the scene they saw three homes were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters on the scene rescued a baby kitten from one of the burning homes.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is uknown.

This is a developing story , stick with News 3 for more information.