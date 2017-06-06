10-year-old boy taken by man in white van

(Columbus, GA) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old boy. Police say the child was pulled into a white van on Ventura Drive near the intersection of Ballanca Street at about 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5th.

Police say witnesses stated that a black male in his late 30s or early 40s pulled a white male about 10 years of age into the van and left the scene. The van is described as a white utility van similar to the one in this picture provided by police.

The van had a Georgia tag with a “K” as one of the letters on the plate. There was a blue or red ladder on top and a ladder on the left back door. Each of the two rear doors had a rectangular shaped window. The windshield, two front door windows, and the two rear windows were described as having “limo tint.”

