Shooting injures Lumpkin police officer Monday afternoon

LUMPKIN, Ga. — An officer with the Lumpkin Police Department is hurt but in stable condition after being shot Monday afternoon.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office confirms the officer was injured at the S-Mart convenience store and Chevron gas station at 27 Broad Street sometime around noon.

The representative says the officer is okay and the GBI is on its way to assume the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time. The details on events leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.