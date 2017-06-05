Remembering Frank McLemore

Phenix City, AL — Phenix City police say 72-year-old Frank McLemore and his wife Erin were leaving a 50-year class reunion at Central High School and were on their way to their granddaughter’s engagement celebration Saturday evening when they were hit by a fleeing suspect.

Frank McLemore was pronounced dead around midnight on Sunday while Erin McLemore is still recovering at a Birmingham hospital after undergoing at least one surgery.

As a radio and television engineer for more than 40 years, Frank McLemore is credited by those who worked with him for making radio possible in the area.

Kissin 99.3 host Bear O’Brian worked with McLemore for more than 30 years.

“He was a good Christian man and we’re not worried about where he is. He cared about people and he was the greatest family man. He loved his family so much,” O’Brian said. “He was probably the best engineer anywhere in the business and I’ve worked with a bunch of them.”

Just down the road from the accident is the Communications & Electronics company, which was owned by McLemore.

Aside from being a prominent engineer, Frank McLemore was also a father and grandfather.