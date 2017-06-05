PAWS Humane brings Barks and Blues Festival back to the Valley

PAWS Humane is gearing up for the second annual Barks and Blues Festival. The festival includes food vendors, blues bands, and one-day-only adoption specials to try and bring furry friends new home and happiness.

Food vendors include Scotty Dogs, Countrys BBQ, Shaved Ice, Planet Pops, Parker’s Concessions and more. Also, there will be a kid zone for the children that will feature Corta Tennis Courts for free play, Face Painting, Krazy Hair, etc.

Saturday afternoon kicks off at 1 p.m. with live Blues music including Skyler Saufley, Tracy Stephens featuring Kurt Richardson, Crossroad Disciples, and the Neal Lucas Band.

Remember PAWS Humane will have plenty of playful pups and purring kitties for adoption, AND you can take advantage of the Name Your Own Price adoption special for that one day only. There will be limited seating for the music, so feel free to bring your lawn chairs and blankets!

Details:

The 2017 Barks and Blues Festival will take place Saturday, June 10th 1-6 p.m. at PAWS Humane – 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus GA.

Offsite parking options: Southern Graphics, West GA Flooring, Glenn’s Auto Truck and Repair, and Ambassadors of Christ. Also, a shuttle van provided by Kenny Lewis Productions will run from Cooper Creek Park.

Please join the Facebook Event Group to stay updated!