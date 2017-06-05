Opelika woman faces animal cruelty charges after puppies found locked in hot car

By Published: Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — An Opelika woman is in jail facing an animal cruelty charge after Lee County Sheriff’s deputies report finding six puppies locked in a hot car Thursday afternoon.

A police report confirms 21-year-old Montyannah Dowdell faces a misdemeanor charge for cruelty to dogs in the second degree.

As WRBL News 3 reported, two Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies found the six young dogs inside a vehicle while it was parked at the Lee County Justice Center on Frederick Road.

Deputies say people walking in the parking lot heard whimpering coming out of a locked car around lunchtime Thursday.

When the deputies came outside to investigate and found the puppies, they rushed to open the car door and get the pups some water. Sadly, the runt of the litter later died after suffering the extreme heat.

Dowdell was arrested as a suspect Friday and will appear in Municipal Court in November.

The puppies are currently being cared for by an undisclosed organization. Stay with News 3 for updates when they are available for adoption.

