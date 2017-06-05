LaGrange Police search for two men in armed auto theft

By Published:
(CBS Los Angeles)

LAGRANGE, Ga. – LaGrange Police are on the hunt for two men believed to have stolen a car. Police tell News 3 the two men held the driver at gunpoint at Lee’s Crossing Apartments in LaGrange.

Police learned a 2015 Toyota Camry was originally reported stolen in Columbus. The car was later recovered in West Point. It had sustained damage on the driver’s side.

Police believe at one point, the two men possibly hopped in the car and drove off. Authorities later found the car on Murphy Ave. Sunday afternoon. However, police say the two men have not yet been caught.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity in the area should call LaGrange Police at 706-883-2620.

 

 

