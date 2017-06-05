GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lumpkin

LUMPKIN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an shooting involving an off-duty officer and a resident.

The GBI Director of Public Affairs, Nelly Miles, tells News 3 it happened just before noon Monday at the Liberty gas station on Broad Street in Lumpkin.

Miles says during the incident between the off-duty Lumpkin Police Officer and the man, the officer fired his gun, striking the man.

We’re told the officer was not injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Editor’s Note: WRBL originally published that the officer was shot in the shooting. That information was incorrect and the story has been updated to reflect the newest information.

