Florida State rallies past Auburn to force deciding game

By Published:
Josh Anthony Auburn vs Florida State during the NCAA Baseball Regional on Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. Photo by Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida State has forced a deciding game in the Tallahassee Regional after rallying for an 8-7 victory over Auburn in 10 innings on Sunday night.

The winning run was scored when JC Flowers was hit by a pitch by Auburn’s Calvin Coker on a 0-2 count with the bases loaded. The Seminoles (42-21) will try to reach the Super Regional for the 16th time on Monday. Auburn (37-25) has not made the Super Regional since 1999.

Auburn trailed 6-4 going into the ninth but scored three runs to take the lead. Josh Anthony provided the key hit: a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded to give the Tigers a brief advantage. The Seminoles would send the game into extra innings when Taylor Walls walked with two outs and scored on a Dylan Busby triple.

Florida State scored five in the second – including a three-run homer by Busby – to take a 6-2 lead.

Drew Carlton (4-4) got the win in relief. Andrew Mitchell (5-4), who walked two batters in the 10th, took the loss.

Quincy Nieporte had three of the Seminoles’ 10 hits. Jonah Todd and Blake Logan had two hits apiece for Auburn.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

