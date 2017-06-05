Auburn football general public season tickets go on sale June 8

AUBURN, Ala. — General public season tickets for the 2017 season will go on sale on June 8 at 1:30 p.m. CT. Season ticket holders and mini-plan purchasers from the 2016 season will be rewarded for their loyalty with a presale, set for June 8 at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Fans who had general public season tickets or mini-plans last season will be given a special opportunity to purchase season tickets prior to the general public sale. An email will be sent with instructions for the online process, and all tickets will be available online only at AUBTIX.com.

Auburn will host seven home games at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2017 featuring SEC opponents Mississippi State (Sept. 30), Ole Miss (Oct. 7), Georgia (Nov. 11) and Alabama (Nov. 25). The schedule also includes three non-conference games against Georgia Southern (Sept. 2), Mercer (Sept. 16), and ULM (Nov. 18). General public season tickets are priced at $475. General public season tickets are not renewable and do not require a contribution to Tigers Unlimited.

For more information or questions regarding tickets, contact the ticket office by email at tickets@auburn.edu or by phone at 855-282-2010.

TIGERS UNLIMITED PRIORITY SEATING

Fans still have the opportunity to join the Tigers Unlimited football ticket priority program and begin enjoying the benefits of membership. Tigers Unlimited members have access to choice locations renewable each year before tickets go on sale to the general public. Members also have access to away game and bowl tickets, based on priority. For more information, or to become a new Tigers Unlimited football ticket priority member, please visit TigersUnlimited.com or call 855-282-2010.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Single-game tickets for selected games will go on sale in July, based on availability.

GROUP TICKETS

Group tickets are a great option for work, school, organization or family outings. Group ticket discounts are available for groups of 15 or more, and are available while supplies last. For information or to purchase group tickets call (855) 282-2010.

STADIUM CHAIRBACKS

Clearly define your seats this season with a comfortable stadium chair-back. For only $60 a waterproof chairback will be permanently secured in your season ticket location for the entire season. The price will increase to $65 for orders received after August 1, 2017. To order, please visit AuburnTigersSeats.com

COURTESY AUBURN SPORTS INFORMATION