Phenix City Police: Man dies in Saturday night Phenix City crash, two arrested

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Police say a man is dead, and his wife is receiving treatment for a number of injuries at an Alabama hospital following a high-speed chase that started in Columbus and ended in Phenix City.

A former classmate of the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the man died of his injuries, including internal bleeding, at a Columbus hospital. His wife is dealing with a number of serious injuries due to the crash. She was taken to a Columbus hospital, and then she was rushed to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Phenix City Police tell News 3 the chase started in Columbus Saturday around 7:30 p.m. The suspect was driving a black Honda C-RV. The Columbus Police Department Special Operations Unit engaged in a pursuit on a stolen car. News 3 learned the suspect drove over the 13th St. bridge heading into Phenix City. That’s when he collided with the victims in a blue Nissan Murano. The suspect is currently at Midtown Medical Center being treated for injuries. Police say there was another passenger in the car. They also went to Midtown Medical.

Phenix City Police identify the suspect as 18-year-old Dezhaun Synotez Dumas. Dumas faces murder, second degree assault, and bringing stolen property across state line charges in the state of Alabama. He will be extradited to Georgia. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Robert Fletcher was treated and released from the hospital. He is in Muscogee County Jail on probation violation charges. News 3 learned that Fletcher previously faced felony theft charges.

The former classmate of the man who died says the couple was leaving Central High School’s 50th class reunion from the Activity Center on 13th St. The classmate says the couple was headed to an engagement party for their granddaughter.

Identities of the victims are being withheld until the next of kin can be properly notified. Stay with News 3 for continuing updates on this story.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Phenix City Police Criminal Investigations Division at 334-448-2825.