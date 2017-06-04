Columbus host multiple events this weekend

Columbus, GA- The Chattahoochee Valley played host to a variety of weekend events.

People came from across the country to participate in the U-C-I Mountain Bike Competition, The W-P-A Paddleboard Championship, and even play some basketball.

More events coming to Columbus means mostly positive growth for the city’s economy.

“We had a lower turnout than what we would have liked. It was a tedious event for year one and there’s years to come. I think everyone who’s been here and seen the town has just loved it and thought wow this is a really cool town.” Byron Kurt, President World Battle Association

The Mountain Bikers held their completion in Uptown. This marks the completion’s first time in the United States.

“This is the first time this event has ever been held on U.S soil so it’s been going on around the globe multiple cities in Europe for many years. This is the first year that it’s a world cup event and like I said they just did their first race in Italy a few weeks ago.” Eddie Fryer, Owner Chain Restoration

Columbus State University hosted an athlete camp for kids.

“It’s a recruiting tool for us. First Columbus has a beautiful campus which we’re going to take a tour here in a little bit but also our facility is great. It helps that we also had a good year.” Anita Howard, Girls Basketball Coach

More and more people are expected to visit Columbus throughout the summer, helping the local economy grow not only in Uptown, but across the city.