Police say attempted robbery ends with shots fired near the Columbus Riverwalk

By Published:
Columbus Police taped off part of the Riverwalk Saturday as part of an attempted robbery investigation.
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police say one man is in custody after an attempted robbery. Police tell News 3 the incident happened sometime after 2 p.m. Saturday. They say a man walked into Jimmy’s Fine Jewelry shop in the 1100 block of Broadway.

The man asked to see some watches. Soon after, police say he ran off with one of the watches and headed toward the Riverwalk. Police add the store owner chased the suspect and fired two warning shots. Police tell News 3 someone walking on the Riverwalk finally caught the suspect behind the Eagle and Phenix Apartment Complex on Bay Avenue.

Officers say no one was injured in the robbery or the shooting. Police cannot yet verify the suspect’s identity. Officers taped off about 30 yards of the Riverwalk shortly after the incident out of precaution. Stay with News 3 for any updates on this story.

 

