Lee County investigators call 15-month-old boy’s death “suspicious”

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is calling the death of a 15-month-old boy suspicious, after they initially responded to a medical call early Saturday morning.

Lee County officials tell News 3 they received a 911 call around 4:45 a.m. CDT. The call was about a medical issue involving the 15-month-old at a home in the Huntington Hills Subdivision. The home is located off Lee Rd. 427 in Phenix City. First responders found the boy non-responsive. They then took the boy to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, where the boy was officially pronounced dead.

Lee County investigators are now digging deeper into circumstances surrounding the child’s death. Officials are classifying this case as a suspicious death. Investigators will interview several people who had contact with the boy in the coming days.

The child’s body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy, in order for officials to determine the specific cause and manner of death. Anyone who has any information in this case is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7150 or the Crimestoppers Hotline at 1-888-522-7847.