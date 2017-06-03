Law enforcement across Alabama search for missing Opelika woman

OPELIKA, Ala. – Law enforcement from across the state of Alabama are searching for a missing Opelika woman. Meanwhile, a Lee County family is pleading for help while they assist in the search.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Hannah Danielle Pell has been missing for more than two days. Pell was last seen in Opelika. Law enforcement from Dekalb County, Ala. to Lee County continue to search for Pell over the weekend.

Anyone with information should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or their local law enforcement.