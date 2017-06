PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Heavy police presence is stopped near the Central activity center in Phenix City. A News 3’s Ken Martin says there are about 15 patrol cars in the area.

Police say a chase ended in a crash around 7:30 p.m. EDT. It appears two vehicles are involved. News 3 is working to learn more details at this time.

Stay with WRBL for continuing updates to this story.