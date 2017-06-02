Yes, they lift: Planet Fitness patrons save woman trapped under car after crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Seale woman has several Good Samaritans to thank for saving her from under a car that hit her Thursday afternoon.

A Columbus police report says the woman was walking to her car in the Planet Fitness parking lot off Woodruff Road around 6:45 p.m. when an oncoming car failed to stop in time. The white Ford Fusion collided with 53-year-old Peggy Argo, trapping her under the sedan’s front bumper.

Another passing pedestrian saw the collision and ran into the Planet Fitness gym calling for help. Several patrons responded and worked together to lift the car off Argo while another man pulled her to safety.

The 83-year-old woman driving the Ford Fusion says she did not see Argo walking and only felt her car hit something suddenly. That’s when she tells officers she got out of the car and saw the woman trapped underneath.

Argo was taken to the Medical Center for treatment where nurses say she suffered bruising and cuts to her left side and a bump to the back of her head.

Police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing and no charges have been filed.