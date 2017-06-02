WEEKEND: Muggy mornings. Afternoon showers & storms.

The pattern we’ve seen this week continues through the weekend. Muggy and mild in the mornings with isolated showers and storms in the late afternoons/early evenings. Saturday will see some showers and storms develop after 3:00 p.m. edt and linger a little after sunset. Sunday starts off similar – muggy and mild in the upper 60s, but more activity builds in after noon. More widespread and a few stronger storms are expected Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday has the highest chance of any strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of a cold front that will move through Tuesday. Monday’s rain will be more widespread and last through the entire day (including some rain in the morning).

Cooler, less humid and sunny conditions move in Wednesday and Thursday behind the front – leading to a pleasant weekend.