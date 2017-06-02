Showery Weather Hangs On

We’re headed into the weekend with more chances for rain, with activity expected to increase each day. A warm, somewhat unstable air mass is in place for the duration, and with southwest flow aloft to bring minor disturbances our way we can expect to see periodic showers and thunderstorms.

Activity will be fairly spotty today and early Saturday, then late Saturday into Sunday we’re likely to see multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are not expected, and flooding threat will be low and limited to very localized problems.

Monday is when we’re likely to see the most rain as a front drops in from the north and gets close to Alabama and Georgia. As the front makes it through here on Tuesday, our weather will take drier and cooler turn thanks to a fresh air mass behind the frontal passage. Temperatures will be slightly below normal for at least a couple days next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast