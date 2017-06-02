Showers & storms continue through the weekend.

Isolated showers and storms weaken and clear out tonight. Muggy and mild as head into Sunday morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop late in the afternoon and evening. This is the same summer-like pattern we’ve been experiencing for the past several days…the only difference is Sunday afternoon the rain will be more widespread.

Scattered showers and storms then move in Monday late afternoon through the night ahead of an advancing cold front. Monday has the greatest potential for any strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain the main threats.

Some showers and storms linger early Tuesday and then clear later in the day as the cold front moves through. Wednesday through Friday will be less humid and sunny.



