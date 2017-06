COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department says the search is off for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home for more than a week and a half.

A release says¬†Tremesia Smith has been returned home to her mother thanks to a concerned citizen. Detectives say the tipster recognized¬†Tremesia’s photo on the news, and reported her whereabouts.

As News 3 reported, Tremesia ran away from home Monday, May 22.