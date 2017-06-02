Police seek hit-and-run driver connected to minivan crash into Northstar Drive home

Related Coverage Van crashes into home near intersection of Mays Ave and Northstar Dr

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A police report released Friday sheds new light on a crash that sent a minivan through a home at the intersection of Northstar Drive and Mays Avenue.

The report says two vehicles were leaving the Twin Food Mart parking lot at 26 Northstar Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday evening. The driver of the white minivan says she was trying to turn left onto Northstar Drive when another vehicle tried to cut and turn left in front of her.

The minivan hit the back end of the other vehicle, pushing it off the road and forcing the van driver to lose control. The report goes on to say the minivan plowed through two fences on a Mays Avenue home’s front yard before crashing to a stop through a wall at 25 Northstar Drive.

A witness says they saw the minivan crash into the second vehicle’s back end and force it off the road before the second driver took off from the scene.

The report concludes that no injures were reported at the scene.

The white minivan’s driver, 56-year-old Cora Williams, has been cited for striking a fixed object.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the incident is unknown at this time. Police continue to investigate the crash and say the second driver could face charges for leaving the scene of an accident.