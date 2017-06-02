Outdoor Weekend Events June 3rd – 5th

There are a lot of awesome events going on outdoors this weekend!

Pro and amateur athletes take over Broadway on a city mountain bike course Saturday and Sunday in Uptown.

Joanne Cogle with Ride on Bikes in Uptown says Ride On started an urban mountain bike race in Columbus a few years ago. Now, City Mountainbike is bringing an international city mountain bike race – the UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup – to Columbus. Cogle says City Mountainbike is partnering with UCI (Union Cycliste Inernational) – which means professional riders will be in town for the second race of the series.

“There’s mountain bikers from Europe. There’s mountain bikers from all over the U.S. A lot of professional riders will be here in town so it should be a good show,” says Cogle.

She says the course will be on the 1000 Block of Broadway in Uptown Columbus – which is spectator friendly.

The competition kicks off Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. edt.

You can then head to the river to check out over a 100 paddle boarders at the World Paddle Association’s Paddle Championships Saturday and Sunday.

Byron Kurt is the World Paddle Association‘s co-found and operator and the championship’s event planner. He’s says this is the first ever stand-up paddle competition in Columbus and hopes it will come back following years.

“It’s important to us not only to grow the sport organically from the amateur side and also to help support the top pros – which we offer prize money to. But also, since it’s the hometown of Salt Life – they’re the presenting sponsor – it meant a lot for them to have it in their hometown. And it’s a very unique venue here, and I see this event going off very well and having a great time,” says Kurt.

All ages and levels are welcome to the championships. Registration and check-in are Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. edt at Salt Life in Uptown Columbus.

After watching all these talented athletes, you can then head to the Bud & Burgers Cook-Off on the corner of 11th and Bay in Uptown Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. edt for gourmet burgers, cold drinks and LIVE music.

“Buds and Burgers is our go-to Uptown event. Where we are going to welcome all of the community to welcome these athletes that are coming from national and international places and show them how great our community is and how much we love to have fun and just put on a great event for them. So we love to see the community and show up for both events all day Saturday and Sunday and then of course come to Buds and Burgers and celebrate with us,” says Uptown Columbus vice president Becca Zajac.

