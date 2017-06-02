Our Kitchen: Italian Meatball / Meatloaf Recipe

INGREDIENTS

  • 1.5 lbs. ground beef or chuck
  • 2 tablespoons garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons Italian seasoning
  • ½ cup Grated Parmesan cheese
  • 3 eggs
  • ½ cup Italian bread crumbs

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Mix all ingredients in large bowl. Mead together with your hands until well mixed.
  2. Fill 2 ounce scooper with meat mix and roll in the palms of your hands until tightly formed.
  3. Place on sheet pan and cook in oven on 350 until brown. Or you may choose to brown them in a skillet.
  4. Once removed from heat drop into hot marinara sauce to finish.
  5. For Meatloaf, take whole mixture and form an oblong loaf on a sheet pan and place it in the oven on 300 for @ 30 minutes.
  6. Top with marinara and shredded mozzarella cheese and put back in oven for 5 minutes. When ready, slice & serve.

