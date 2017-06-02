Our Kitchen: Italian Meatball / Meatloaf Recipe

INGREDIENTS
- 1.5 lbs. ground beef or chuck
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons Italian seasoning
- ½ cup Grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 eggs
- ½ cup Italian bread crumbs
INSTRUCTIONS
- Mix all ingredients in large bowl. Mead together with your hands until well mixed.
- Fill 2 ounce scooper with meat mix and roll in the palms of your hands until tightly formed.
- Place on sheet pan and cook in oven on 350 until brown. Or you may choose to brown them in a skillet.
- Once removed from heat drop into hot marinara sauce to finish.
- For Meatloaf, take whole mixture and form an oblong loaf on a sheet pan and place it in the oven on 300 for @ 30 minutes.
- Top with marinara and shredded mozzarella cheese and put back in oven for 5 minutes. When ready, slice & serve.