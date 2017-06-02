Only on three video: body of missing elderly man found in Pine Mountain lake

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga.- Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley confirms that the elderly man who went missing this week has been found dead.

News Three’s Ashley Garrett was the only reporter on scene as the man’s truck was being pulled out of a

“We’ve made numerous reports that he’s got Alzheimer’s. We’ve had the crisis intervention team here. We’ve notified the family and nothing was done.” says Jolley.

Friday afternoon, Sheriff Jolley told News Three, the body of 91-year-old Herbert Groover was found near his home on Piedmont Lake Road in Pine Mountain.

Dozens of crews including the Georgia Department of Natural Resources teamed up for the recovery effort.

Groover, who suffered from Dementia was found in his silver pick up in Piedmont Lake.

“He drove off into the lake and drowned.” says Jolley.

A group of teenagers say they spotted something that looked odd around five Friday afternoon.

13-year-old Joe Callahan says they discovered the truck in the lake while the group was fishing.

“When we were leaving I looked back and saw a big white top and we went over and we saw the red tail light and the bed of the truck.” says Joe Callahan.

Callahan says his cousin and friend also teenagers made a quick response.

“My friend Patrick called 9-1-1 and while I called my parents and we stood on the road and flagged the police down.” says Callahan.

“We got him in the boat and showed him the truck and he confirmed it and after that like ten minutes later there were 20 policeman.”

14-YEAR old John Ryan was visiting his cousin Joe at the time of the discovery.

He says the scene was like nothing he had ever seen before.

Callahan says he knew Mr. Groover.

He tells News Three his heart goes out to his loved ones.

“Pray for the family,pray for him..it’s a horrible, horrible thing.” says Callahan.