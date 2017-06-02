COLUMBUS, Ga.– The first Friday in June folks participate in national doughnut day.

In 1917, the original “Salvation Army Doughnut” was first served by the ladies of the Salvation Army.

During WWI the Salvation Army Lassies went to the front lines of Europe and provided soldiers with home cooked foods.

The doughnuts were often cooked in oil inside the metal helmets of American soldiers.

If you’re still wondering why donuts get their own day… Here’s a fun fact.

More than 10 billion donuts are made each year in the U.S.