More rain Tuesday. Less humid & sunny by the end of the week.

We’re under the same humid, rainy pattern through the start of the work week. Scattered showers and storms move in later afternoon today and last through the night. Not expecting these storms to be severe – although some will have heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Storms weaken to light showers overnight and pick back up Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of an advancing cold front. A few showers linger Wednesday morning but rain and clouds clear later in the day once the cold front moves through.

Cooler, drier air moves in behind the front through the end of the week and this coming weekend – bringing less humid, sunny and pleasant conditions Thursday and Friday.

