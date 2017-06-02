MONDAY: Showers and storms continue to start the week

Isolated showers and storms weaken and a few hang around through the overnight. Once again we are muggy and mild as we head into Monday morning. Scattered showers and a  few thunderstorms develop late in the afternoon and evening. This is the same summer-like pattern we’ve been experiencing for the past several days.

Afternoon showers and storms once again for Tuesday as we are waiting for the cold front to move through. Some showers and storms linger early Wednesday morning with clearing in the afternoon as the cold front moves through the valley. Noticably cooler and drier for Thursday morning with low 60s for morning lows.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST


