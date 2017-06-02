Lawsuit claims drug search at Georgia high school violated students’ rights

By Published:
(File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A federal lawsuit says a search for drugs at a Georgia high school violated the constitutional rights of hundreds of students.

The lawsuit against Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby and more than two dozen deputies was filed Thursday by the Southern Center for Human Rights on behalf of nine young people who were students at Worth County High School during the search on April 14.

The lawsuit says the school was put on lockdown for four hours while deputies aggressively searched the students.

Hobby didn’t immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

The lawsuit says Hobby had a “target list” of 13 students suspected of having drugs, but only three were at school that day. The lawsuit says there was no basis to suspect any other students.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s