Philippine military rejects IS claim to Manila casino attack

UPDATES:

1:00 P.M. — The Philippine military rejects the Islamic State group’s claim of responsibility for an attack on a Manila casino complex in which 36 people died.

A gunman entered the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday and set fire to the gambling tables, unleashing smoke that killed patrons and casino employees.

The gunman fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself. Police say they believe it was a robbery gone wrong.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, saying one of its supporters entered a “gathering of Christian fighters” in the casino and “carried out killing and hurting.”

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla rejects the claim Friday, saying the attack “does not have the slightest signature of terrorism whatsoever.”

“As in previous incidents, this group is prone to claim and admit every criminal incident and label it as its own,” Padilla says.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Islamic State group says one of its operatives “carried out killing and hurting until he died a martyr” at a Manila casino complex.

The statement was issued by the group Friday. Earlier Friday a gunman entered the Resorts World Manila complex and set fire to the gambling tables, unleashing smoke that authorities say killed 36 people.

The gunman fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

Philippine authorities have said they suspect the man was trying to rob the casino and that there was no evidence it was a terrorist attack.