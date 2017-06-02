CSU girls basketball camp to offer scholarship for one participant

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus State University held an elite basketball camp on Thursday for girls 12-17 years old.

The goal is to promote recruiting from within the Valley and to try and better each of their skills. This year, head coach Anita Howard and her team were giving away more than a trophy.

“They have a potential to get a scholarship on the CSU women’s basketball team if they can compete at a high level,” says Howard.

So as you can imagine, the pressure was on for all the of these girls to impress coach. People from all over the state came to participate in the camp, but Howard says she is most pleased with how much local participation she received.

Upcoming Hardaway high school junior, Genesis Adams says it would be a dream to have her family and friends get to watch her play at the collegiate level.

“It means a lot because I came from Hardaway that’s down the street. So it’s more easier to be able to come to CSU,” said Adams.

CSU will be hosting more camps throughout the summer if you’d like to attend.