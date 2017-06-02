Columbus Special Victims arrests woman on cruelty to children charge

Brooklyn Jackson (Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit announces a local woman is in jail and faces charges for cruelty to children.

A police report says 21-year-old Brooklyn Jackson was arrested Friday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. She faces one charge for cruelty to children in the first degree, family violence.

Jackson will appear in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say further details on the arrest are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

