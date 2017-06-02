Chambers County drug sting puts more than 100 people behind bars

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — More than 100 people are sitting in jail Friday after the Chambers County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force announces a massive drug sting roundup.

A press release says the suspects were arrested at multiple locations across Chambers County and were all wanted for distribution of a controlled substance.

The statement says the roundup is the result of more than six months of hard work and dedication by the Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force. Agents say the 109 total individuals face more than 200 charges, many of which were the direct result of the distribution investigations.

Several of the investigations involved the trafficking, purchase, and unlawful manufacture of Pseudoephedrine, the main composition in several brands of cold medicine and known to induce a high when consumed in large amounts. Investigators also say several of the suspects were also involved in the unlawful distribution of cocaine, marijuana, and prescription pills in Chambers County.

The arrested suspects are as follows:

Candace Chandler, 26 of Lafayette – Possession of a controlled Substance X2 Rachael Russell, 25 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Joseph Mark Coker, 26 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled and Drug Paraphernalia Keaon Calloway, 24 of Lanett – Theft of Property Johnny Anson Long, 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia Scott Clement, 53 of Maine – possession of Marijuana 2nd George Ginn, 55 of Illinois – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Miles Cramer, 59 of Maine – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Calvin Nix, 31 of Valley – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Justin McKeehan, 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Samantha Sims, 27 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Promoting Prison Contraband and Drug Paraphernalia Tito Dunn, 24 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Sabrina Cooper, 34 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Darian Woody, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia David Tillis, 56 of Wadley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Karen Stewart, 29 of Wadley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Nathaniel Cole, 51 of Wadley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Drug Paraphernalia and Certain Person Forbidden to possess a firearm Jason Spears, 38 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia Crystal Taylor, 33 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia Amy Spear, 29 of Lanett – Possession of Prescription Medicine Edward Shane Perry, 40 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia Kenneth Boyd, 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Amanda Thornton, 34 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Wade Akins, 42 of Valley – Possession of a controlled Substance Nakita Ray, 39 of Lineville – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Michael Beach, 33 of Lanett – Promoting prison contraband Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Brittany Ward, 30 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance X3 Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Prescription Medicines and Drug Paraphernalia Christopher Irvin, 28 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Shawndarious Sands, 19 of West point – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia Takevian Jackson, 23 of West Point – Possession of Marijuana 1st and drug Paraphernalia Dimitri Henry, 25 of West Point – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia Tony Hargett, 42 of West Point – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Failure to Appear X2 Clarence Heard, 66 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Drake Thompson, 24 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Nicolas Bryant, 20 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Arecia Metts, 39 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of a Controlled Substance X2 Possession of Marijuana 1st Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Prescription Medicine and Drug Paraphernalia Charles Jones, 42 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia Possession of Marijuana 2nd Brandon Hartman, 22 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Jessica Hawkins, 25 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Jacky Wilson, 39 of Lanett – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Brandi Serrano, 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Rhonda Alsobrook, 56 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Dylan Reed, 56 of LaGrange – Possession of a Controlled Substance X2 and Drug Paraphernalia Ashley Abney, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Prescription Medicines and Drug Paraphernalia Brian Mitchell, 32 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and drug Paraphernalia Linda Booth, 51 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia David Booth, 19 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Tina Perez, 50 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Christy Craft, 43 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Dezeray Dye, 25 of Lafayette – Drug Paraphernalia Dean Winter, 25 of Lafayette – Drug Paraphernalia Gary Shepard, 57 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia James Echols, 54 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance X3 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia x2 Gary Copeland, 21 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia Jermarius Miles, 20 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana1st Pistol without a permit and Drug Paraphernalia Michael Sanders, 45 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Joshua Nelson , 31 Minnesota – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fugitive from Justice Makisha Harris, 19 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Dylan Hurston, 18 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Steven Smith, 34 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Prescription Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia Zachary Sheeler, 21 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Joseph Elio, 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Jeanie Coulter, 34 of Opelika – Possession of a controlled Substance Jeremy Huguley, 36 of West Point – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Troytavious Washington, 26 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug paraphernalia Christopher Porter, 37 of Lanett Possession of a Controlled Substance Richard Wright, 74 of Lanett – Sale of Untaxed Alcohol and the illegal sale of Alcohol Cody Kirkland, 25 of Opelika – Drug Paraphernalia Key Pruitt, 29 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia Ray Howell, 20 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia Cekeria Brooks, 18 of West Point – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia Chris Tittle, 28 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia Ashley Jennings, 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Sherry Neiger, 47 of The Five Points – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Joseph Floyd, 36 of Lafayette – Drug Paraphernalia Randall Boyd, 25 of Roanoke – Drug Paraphernalia Tiffany Williams, 28 of Roanoke – Drug paraphernalia Anthony Sanders, 29 of Lafayette – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Dylan Moore, 18 of Lafayette – Possession of a Controlled Substance Arsenio Floyd, 27 of Valley – possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia Michael Mestres, 21 of Valley Possession of Marijuana 2nd Crystal Ann Taylor, 33 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia Dennis Asberry, 28 of Lafayette – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Trafficking in Cocaine Justin Roberts, 24 of Lafayette – Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Renee Boogher, Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd x2 Possession of Prescription Medicine x2 and Drug Paraphernalia x2 Justin Story, 22 of Lanett – Failure to Appear Montego Sherrell, 43 of Lanett – Fugitive from Justice James Okrutny, 36 of Cusseta – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Linda Bradley, 50 of Cusseta – Possession of a Controlled Substance Kristofer Kerr, 26 of Virginia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia John Thomas Williams, 27 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Bennie McCard Jr., 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Dasaundra Lewis, 31 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia Jason Phelmetta, 24 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia Jaren Daugherty, 20 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Richard Tomlin, 63 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Keith Shipman, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Ariel Campbell, 23 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Kentabious Shealey, 30 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Antavious Sharpe, 19 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Jessica Arocha, 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Karl Scott, 30 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Brandon Calloway, 33 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Anthony Boyd, 46 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Donnie Brooks Jr., 25 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Taffie Meadows, 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia Mathew Sheats, 27 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia Adam Amato, 30 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug paraphernalia Joshua McCormick, 19 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

Citizens may report drug activity at 334-756-0570. For emergencies, call 911 or after hours, 334-576-0914.