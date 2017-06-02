Chambers County drug sting puts more than 100 people behind bars

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — More than 100 people are sitting in jail Friday after the Chambers County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force announces a massive drug sting roundup.

A press release says the suspects were arrested at multiple locations across Chambers County and were all wanted for distribution of a controlled substance.

The statement says the roundup is the result of more than six months of hard work and dedication by the Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force. Agents say the 109 total individuals face more than 200 charges, many of which were the direct result of the distribution investigations.

Several of the investigations involved the trafficking, purchase, and unlawful manufacture of Pseudoephedrine, the main composition in several brands of cold medicine and known to induce a high when consumed in large amounts. Investigators also say several of the suspects were also involved in the unlawful distribution of cocaine, marijuana, and prescription pills in Chambers County.

The arrested suspects are as follows:

  1. Candace Chandler, 26 of Lafayette – Possession of a controlled Substance X2
  2. Rachael Russell, 25 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  3. Joseph Mark Coker, 26 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled and Drug Paraphernalia
  4. Keaon Calloway, 24 of Lanett – Theft of Property
  5. Johnny Anson Long, 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
  6.  Scott Clement, 53 of Maine – possession of Marijuana 2nd
  7. George Ginn, 55 of Illinois – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  8. Miles Cramer, 59 of Maine – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  9. Calvin Nix, 31 of Valley – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  10.  Justin McKeehan, 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  11. Samantha Sims, 27 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Promoting Prison Contraband and Drug Paraphernalia
  12. Tito Dunn, 24 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance x2
  13. Sabrina Cooper, 34 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  14. Darian Woody, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  15. David Tillis, 56 of Wadley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  16. Karen Stewart, 29 of Wadley –  Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  17. Nathaniel Cole, 51 of Wadley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Drug Paraphernalia and Certain Person Forbidden to possess a firearm
  18. Jason Spears, 38 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
  19. Crystal Taylor, 33 of Lanett –  Drug Paraphernalia
  20. Amy Spear, 29 of Lanett – Possession of Prescription Medicine
  21. Edward Shane Perry, 40 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
  22. Kenneth Boyd, 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  23. Amanda Thornton, 34 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  24. Wade Akins, 42 of Valley – Possession of a controlled Substance
  25. Nakita Ray, 39 of Lineville – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  26. Michael Beach, 33 of Lanett – Promoting prison contraband Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  27. Brittany Ward, 30 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance X3 Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Prescription Medicines and Drug Paraphernalia
  28. Christopher Irvin, 28 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  29. Shawndarious Sands, 19 of West point – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
  30. Takevian Jackson, 23 of West Point – Possession of Marijuana 1st and drug Paraphernalia
  31. Dimitri Henry, 25 of West Point – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
  32. Tony Hargett, 42 of West Point – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Failure to Appear X2
  33. Clarence Heard, 66 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  34. Drake Thompson, 24 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  35. Nicolas Bryant, 20 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  36. Arecia Metts, 39 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of a Controlled Substance X2 Possession of Marijuana 1st Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Prescription Medicine and Drug Paraphernalia
  37. Charles Jones, 42 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  38. Brandon Hartman, 22 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  39. Jessica Hawkins, 25 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  40. Jacky Wilson, 39 of Lanett – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  41. Brandi Serrano, 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  42. Rhonda Alsobrook, 56 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  43. Dylan Reed, 56 of LaGrange – Possession of a Controlled Substance X2 and Drug Paraphernalia
  44. Ashley Abney, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Prescription Medicines and Drug Paraphernalia
  45. Brian Mitchell, 32 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and drug Paraphernalia
  46. Linda Booth, 51 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  47. David Booth, 19 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  48. Tina Perez, 50 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  49. Christy Craft, 43 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  50. Dezeray Dye, 25 of Lafayette – Drug Paraphernalia
  51. Dean Winter, 25 of Lafayette – Drug Paraphernalia
  52. Gary Shepard, 57 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
  53. James Echols, 54 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance X3 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia x2
  54. Gary Copeland, 21 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia
  55. Jermarius Miles, 20 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana1st Pistol without a permit and Drug Paraphernalia
  56. Michael Sanders, 45 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  57. Joshua Nelson, 31 Minnesota – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fugitive from Justice
  58. Makisha Harris, 19 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  59. Dylan Hurston, 18 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  60. Steven Smith, 34 of Valley –  Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Prescription Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia
  61. Zachary Sheeler, 21 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  62. Joseph Elio, 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
  63. Jeanie Coulter, 34 of Opelika – Possession of a controlled Substance
  64. Jeremy Huguley, 36 of West Point – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  65. Troytavious Washington, 26 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug paraphernalia
  66. Christopher Porter, 37 of Lanett Possession of a Controlled Substance
  67. Richard Wright, 74 of Lanett – Sale of Untaxed Alcohol and the illegal sale of Alcohol
  68. Cody Kirkland, 25 of Opelika – Drug Paraphernalia
  69. Key Pruitt, 29 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
  70. Ray Howell, 20 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
  71. Cekeria Brooks, 18 of West Point – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
  72. Chris Tittle, 28 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia
  73. Ashley Jennings, 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  74. Sherry Neiger, 47 of The Five Points – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  75. Joseph Floyd, 36 of Lafayette – Drug Paraphernalia
  76. Randall Boyd, 25 of Roanoke – Drug Paraphernalia
  77. Tiffany Williams, 28 of Roanoke – Drug paraphernalia
  78. Anthony Sanders, 29 of Lafayette – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  79. Dylan Moore, 18 of Lafayette – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  80. Arsenio Floyd, 27 of Valley – possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
  81. Michael Mestres, 21 of Valley Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  82. Crystal Ann Taylor, 33 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia
  83. Dennis Asberry, 28 of Lafayette – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Trafficking in Cocaine
  84. Justin Roberts, 24 of Lafayette – Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  85. Renee Boogher, Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd x2 Possession of Prescription Medicine x2 and Drug Paraphernalia x2
  86. Justin Story, 22 of Lanett – Failure to Appear
  87. Montego Sherrell, 43 of Lanett – Fugitive from Justice
  88. James Okrutny, 36 of Cusseta – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  89. Linda Bradley, 50 of Cusseta – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  90. Kristofer Kerr, 26 of Virginia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  91. John Thomas Williams, 27 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  92. Bennie McCard Jr., 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  93. Dasaundra Lewis, 31 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
  94. Jason Phelmetta, 24 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
  95. Jaren Daugherty, 20 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  96. Richard Tomlin, 63 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  97. Keith Shipman, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  98. Ariel Campbell, 23 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  99. Kentabious Shealey, 30 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  100. Antavious Sharpe, 19 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance  
  101. Jessica Arocha, 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  102. Karl Scott, 30 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  103. Brandon Calloway, 33 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  104. Anthony Boyd, 46 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  105. Donnie Brooks Jr., 25 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  106. Taffie Meadows, 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
  107. Mathew Sheats, 27 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
  108. Adam Amato, 30 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug paraphernalia
  109. Joshua McCormick, 19 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

Citizens may report drug activity at 334-756-0570. For emergencies, call 911 or after hours, 334-576-0914.

