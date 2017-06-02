Central baseball hires AJ Kehoe as new baseball coach

PHENIX CITY, Al. — The Central High School administration and Phenix City Board of Education is proud to announce Coach AJ Kehoe as the new varsity head baseball coach. Coach Kehoe has served as the assistant head coach for the last two years helping Central attain back-to-back play-off appearances for the first time in over ten years, along with winning an area championship. Coach Kehoe has twenty years of head coaching experience, a career record of 447-197, eight regional championships and taken a team to the AHSAA state finals. Coach Kehoe was named by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as coach of the year, been the head coach of numerous state All-Star teams, and placed over twenty-five players in college baseball programs during his last six years as a head coach.

After reviewing dozens of applicants from across the southeast from high school and college coaches, and interviewing several tremendous candidates, the administration immediately recognized the best candidate was already on staff. We appreciate all of the applicants and interest shown in the position. Central High School baseball is going to continue to build on the existing momentum and look forward to Coach Kehoe taking Red Devil baseball to the next level.