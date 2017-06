Related Coverage Harris County 911 seeks help finding missing elderly man with dementia

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley confirms that the body of 91-year-old Herbert Groover.

Jolley says they found Groover’s body in the Lake Piedmont Road area around 5 p.m. Friday. We’re told the discovery was made after his silver 2013 GMC pick-up truck was found nearby.

Groover was last seen Thursday morning in the Hopewell Church Road area of Pine Mountain. Authorities say Groover suffered from dementia.