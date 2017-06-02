Auburn man found guilty of capital murder in 5-year-old stepdaughter’s death

George Barton appears in court to answer a capital murder charge in his 5-year-old stepdaughter's death.

OPELIKA, Ala. — A jury is screaming guilty in the case of an Auburn man accused of beating his 5-year-old stepdaughter to death.

News 3’s Ken Martin is at the Lee County Justice Center where jurors announced their verdict after a short deliberations Friday afternoon.

As WRBL reported, the now convict 36-year-old George Barton assaulted his young stepdaughter, Caley Presley, so badly back in June 2015, she suffered broken bones and internal injures before she died.

Barton’s stepsons shook the jury with their taped interviews where they told police they both heard Caley screaming and begging Barton to stop whipping her with a belt, but continue he would not let up and was cursing at her.

Barton will be sentenced Monday at 9 a.m. The jury is set to decide if he will face the death penalty or life without parole.

