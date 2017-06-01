Wisconsin town’s water tower gets unfortunate paint job

Published:
Sussex water tower "sex" paint job (Photo via WFRV)

SUSSEX, Wis. (WFRV) — The Sussex, Wisconsin water tower is getting repainted, but residents were alarmed when painters had to stop halfway through the project.

Workers started painting over the “Sus” in Sussex, but what was left for them for the next day was quite the scene.

Drivers stopped to snap pictures of the water tower.

Residents say that the painters did the same thing the last time the water tower was painted.

And while giggles continued Wednesday night, painters quickly finished the job Thursday morning.

 

 

 

