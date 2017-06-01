Warm & humid with isolated afternoon showers & storms.

The heat and humidity continues through the rest of the week and weekend. Isolated showers and storms develop later in the afternoon Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mornings should be clear of rain, but remain muggy and mild with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Afternoons will stay warm and humid in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and storms become more widespread Monday ahead of a cold front that will makes its way through the area Tuesday morning. Drier, cooler and sunnier conditions move in Wednesday through the rest of the week.