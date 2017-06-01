Warm & humid with isolated afternoon showers & storms.

By Published:

The heat and humidity continues through the rest of the week and weekend. Isolated showers and storms develop later in the afternoon Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mornings should be clear of rain, but remain muggy and mild with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Afternoons will stay warm and humid in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and storms become more widespread Monday ahead of a cold front that will makes its way through the area Tuesday morning. Drier, cooler and sunnier conditions move in Wednesday through the rest of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s