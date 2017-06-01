Tuberculosis case confirmed at TSYS Uptown campus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Health Department reports a confirmed case of Tuberculosis (TB) at the TSYS Uptown campus.

In order to determine possible exposures to the disease, Health Department Staff has conducted TB screenings at the campus and additional screenings are being scheduled for next week.

“The most important thing to remember is that there is only a limited risk of exposure from contact within a normal work environment”, explains Dr. Beverley Townsend, Commissioner of Health for Columbus, GA. “To become infected with TB, one must have direct extended contact with a contagious person who has the disease.”

The bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis causes tuberculosis. The bacteria are inhaled in air-borne droplets produced when a person with active TB coughs, sneezes or speaks. To become infected with TB, one must have direct extended contact with a contagious person who has the disease. The TB skin test is one method to determine if a person has been infected.

The Columbus Health Department also offers TB testing and TB related health education materials at the main health department offices on the 2nd floor of the Health and Human Services Building located at 2100 Comer Avenue. Please call the health department at 706-321-6300 for more information about TB services or to make an appointment to be tested.