Trap All-Stars part 2 cancelled

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Grammy nominated artists were set to perform center stage at the Civic Center on Friday and less than 48 hours before the big day, The concert was cancelled.

The Civic Center press release states there were not enough advance tickets sold.

And now rappers, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti and Plies will not be performing on center stage.

Theatrical Works Live along with Toney Productions promoted the event.

News 3’s Ashley Lewis spoke with the Owner of Theatrical Works Live and he said it costs thousands to rent out the Civic Center in addition to paying for the artist’s and If the money isn’t coming in they have no choice, but to pull the plug.

Only 1,700 tickets were sold and for a show this big promoters were hoping to sell at least 3,000.

The prices were ranging from $27 to $87 dollars.

If you bought a ticket at the Civic Center box office you can get a refund on Friday starting at 10 a .m.