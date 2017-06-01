Studies show people in support for smoke-free ordinance

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Recent studies show more people in Columbus are in support of the city potentially becoming smoke-free.

That’s according to representatives with Breathe Right Columbus. They say, a study was conducted in May. Results show an overall 69 percent of voters support a city ordinance to prevent smoking in public places and 88 percent of voters believe employees should be protected from exposure to second-hand smoke while on the job.

“Business owners there have expressed increased business. People are staying longer in their restaurants, staying longer inside of those establishments and it’s been a good transition,” says Jamie Austin.

Additionally, representatives say 72 percent of voters stated that they would be more likely to support an elected official who voted for a smoke-free ordinance. Columbus City Council will hear the current version of the ordinance, Tuesday, June 13.

A potential vote could take place on Tuesday, June 27.