New Month, Old Weather

By Published:
Photo credit: Bob Jeswald

We’ve moved into June, which is considered a summer month for meteorological purposes, but the late May weather we’ve had for several days is hanging on for a while longer.

Southwest flow aloft is keeping a warm, moist air mass in place over our area while serving to block fronts from reaching us out of the north. Disturbances in the southwest flow help to generate showers and thunderstorms along with the limited heating we receive during the daytime hours. For today, we’re likely to see at least scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening.

Activity may be a bit more spotty Friday and Saturday, but we’ll still have a chance for thunderstorms each day. Sunday and Monday we’ll be watching a stronger front move in, triggering more widespread showers and storms and likely giving us most of the rain we’ll see with this entire system. Behind the Monday front we’ll have a refreshing turn toward lower humidity and temperatures that will be a bit below average.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

