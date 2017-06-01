GSP, Morgan County deputies chase down puppy thieves

MADISON, Ga. (AP) — Three stolen puppies are back home in Georgia after deputies and state troopers chased the two men who took them down the interstate.

Georgia Department of Public Safety says via Facebook the men from South Carolina traveled Tuesday to Lamar County after a Yorkshire Terrier breeder posted an online advertisement for puppies.

The department says during the meeting, the men “forcefully stole” three puppies and headed toward South Carolina on Interstate 20.

A Morgan County sheriff’s deputy spotted and started chasing the suspects’ Mercedes near Madison, about 60 miles from the breeder’s home.The chase was joined by a Georgia State Patrol trooper, who rammed the car and forced it to stop.

Both men were arrested and the Facebook post says the three frightened puppies were recovered uninjured.

They have been returned to their owner.