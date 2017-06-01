Local company gearing up for grand opening

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local business is growing and owes its success in part to the redevelopment of Uptown.

Salt Life has been headquartered on 12th Street since 2015, and tomorrow the company is hosting a grand opening for its retail store in the heart of Uptown Columbus.

Revitalizing Uptown Columbus has been a major goal for the city, and Salt Life’s opening may be the start of a trend for local retailers who want to set up shop in the area.

The company was founded in Jacksonville Beach in 2003 and expanded to two locations in California.

The opening marks the first non-coastal location for the company. Uptown Columbus Inc. Vice President Rebecca Zajac says the opening is a significant step toward attracting residents and tourists alike.

“You know one of the things we’ve talked a lot about in our five to 10 year plan is trying to get more retail folks down here,” Zajac says. “We feel that’s one of the things that we’re missing the most or at least room we feel like we have development space in and we’re hoping that this puts a few more eyes on downtown Columbus as a successful retail space.”

Salt Life’s grand opening is Friday at 7 p.m.