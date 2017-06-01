Harris County fishing teams qualify for state tournament

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — Fishing is not a common high school sport in Georgia, but Harris County is paving the way and making a big name for themselves in the state.

In this years Georgia Bass Nation State Tournament, the Tigers have eight teams that qualified for a spot.

Cal Culpepper, an upcoming senior has had a lot of success out on the water. He is qualified for the state tournament. But even bigger, he already qualified for nationals after winning a previous tournament.

And he’s using his knowledge to help the younger guys on the team, like 12 year old Storm Clark.

“I’m the youngest in the state. But it’s pretty challenging though; competing against the older guys. But I think I do well,” says Clark.

Clark certainly does. He competes for the junior division on Harris County’s team and has already won a few competitions.

And what sets this team apart from the rest is their dedication.

“I mean even on a regular day of fishing we still spend a good amount of time. Like between 7 to 8 hours,” says Culpepper.

For the last 4 years, this team has expanded tremendously. So much so that they now have more than 20 members and are still growing.

As for the tournament next week, the pressure is on. And these members say they want to be the first team to bring a state trophy back home.

The two day state tournament begins June 9th on Lake Chutuge.