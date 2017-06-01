Harris County 911 seeking help locating missing elderly man with dementia

WRBL Staff Published:

HAMILTON, Ga. — Harris County 911 is asking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man with dementia.

91-year-old Herbert Groover was last seen in the Hopewell Church Road area of Pine Mountain around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Groover could be in a silver 2013 GMC pick-up truck with a Georgia plate of BPR1124.

Groover is also described as:

  • 5’9″ in height
  • 145 pounds
  • Green eyes
  • Gray hair

If you know the whereabouts of Herbert Groover you are asked to contact Harris County 911 at 706-628-7161.

 

