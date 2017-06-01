Harris County 911 seeking help locating missing elderly man with dementia

HAMILTON, Ga. — Harris County 911 is asking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man with dementia.
91-year-old Herbert Groover was last seen in the Hopewell Church Road area of Pine Mountain around 5 a.m. Thursday.
Groover could be in a silver 2013 GMC pick-up truck with a Georgia plate of BPR1124.
Groover is also described as:
- 5’9″ in height
- 145 pounds
- Green eyes
- Gray hair
If you know the whereabouts of Herbert Groover you are asked to contact Harris County 911 at 706-628-7161.