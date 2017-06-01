Georgia state senator touts Trump support in governor bid

ATLANTA (AP) — A state senator who was the first elected official in Georgia to back Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is jumping into the 2018 governor’s race.

State Sen. Michael Williams, R-Cumming, announced his plans on Thursday. Williams joins Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, Secretary of State Brian Kemp and state Sen. Hunter Hill bidding to replace term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal.

For Democrats, state Rep. Stacey Evans launched her campaign last month and Rep. Stacey Abrams also is widely expected to run.

Williams was elected to the state Senate in 2014, representing most of Forsyth County. Williams’ campaign site says he supports “constitutional carry” gun rights, would cut state spending overall and opposes casino gambling in the state.

He’s also trying to appeal to Trump supporters, painting the other candidates as lifelong politicians.