Funeral service for Steven McClendon takes place Thursday

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City family has a long road to recovery, after losing a father of nine children.

Phenix City Police say it was the fourth homicide of the year.

The shooting took place last Wednesday morning around 3 a.m. in a secluded area off Abercrombie and Mason road.

Police have not yet made any arrests in this case.

On Thursday the funeral service will be held to lay 42-year-old Steven McClendon to rest.

Authorities are searching for suspects in connection with the deadly shooting.

Although several neighbors say they heard gunshots, no one was able to see the shooter.

Phenix City Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

The family has also set a reward with anyone that can lead to an arrest in this case.

If you know something and want to remain anonymous you can download the Phenix City Police mobile app.

The funeral is set to take place this afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Abundant Life Outreach Church in Columbus.

The family says it will be open to the public.