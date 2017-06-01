Crash outside Tuskegee kills 15-year-old girl

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — A Montgomery teenager is dead after the car she was riding in was involved in a three vehicle crash on Interstate 85.

Alabama state troopers say the crash happened at the 32 mile marker, outside of Tuskegee, Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Corporal Jesse Thornton says the 15-year-old victim was riding in a Chrysler Pacifica when it was hit by a Nissan Frontier driven by 52-year-old Daniel Wade Edwards. The Pacifica was then launched forward and hit a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder.

Thornton says the girl who died was not wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pacifica driver and another passenger were also injured in the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate and charges have not been filed at this time.